Report: D.J. Reader to have MRI after "potentially significant" quad injury
Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader made an early exit from Sunday's game against the Vikings and an initial report says there's concern about a severe injury.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reader will have an MRI on a "potentially significant" quad injury.
Speculating about what that would mean for Reader is difficult given the lack of a specific diagnosis, but anything that falls into the significant category would likely bring an end to his regular season at the very least.
Reader had 34 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed while starting the first 13 games of the season for the Bengals.