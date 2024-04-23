Report: Cubs call up Mervis, Wesneski

CHICAGO — The Cubs are calling up Matt Mervis and Hayden Wesneski, according to a report.

Tommy Birch, a beat reporter who covers the Iowa Cubs, gave the news Tuesday morning and said no corresponding moves have been made yet.

Mervis returns to the North Side after a meager 97 at-bat stint last summer. Prior to that, the former Duke product surprised the club by mashing throughout three levels in 2022 — earning the team’s Minor League Player of the Year award.

He hasn’t let up this year so far in Iowa — slashing .288/.402/.606 with five home runs.

Ian Happ may end up being one of the corresponding moves after he left Friday’s game against the Marlins with hamstring tightness.

Marlins beat the Cubs 6-3 for a 4-game series split

Wesneski was up for a day last week and threw four scoreless innings in relief against the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs host the struggling Astros for a three-game series beginning at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.