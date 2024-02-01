Report: Commanders spoke to Belichick before hiring Dan Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It turns out the Atlanta Falcons weren't the only team to talk to Bill Belichick about its open head coach job.

The Washington Commanders also spoke to the six-time Super Bowl champion, and he even had some support from people inside the organization, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Thursday. But like the Falcons, the Commanders opted to go in a different direction. Washington hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday to be their next head coach.

During the hiring process in Washington, Bill Belichick was considered for the job, per sources. The Commanders spoke with him and he had support from some decision makers. In the end, Dan Quinn is their choice. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 1, 2024

The Commanders were the final team with a head coach vacancy. So unless something unforeseen transpires over the next few weeks or months, it looks like Belichick will be without a head coach job entering the 2024 season. Belichick reportedly had two interviews with the Falcons, but they ultimately chose to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

Belichick is not the only notable coach who didn't land a job this cycle, though. Several high-profile names are unemployed or remain in their current jobs.

Coaches who did not land jobs during this hiring cycle include Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Anthony Weaver, Eric Bieniemy, Ejiro Evero and Mike Kafka. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

It might not be the worst outcome for Belichick.

He could take a year off and recharge the batteries after spending the last 24 years as head coach of the New England Patriots. He could also opt to take a TV job for one of the major networks that carries NFL games.

Belichick is just 15 wins away from breaking Don Schula's all-time record. Whether he will get a chance to coach again and continue his pursuit of that record remains to be seen.