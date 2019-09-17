Report: Colin Kaepernick's agent is contacting teams with quarterback injuries

Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL. Though Kaepernick has not played since 2016, his agent has reportedly reached out to teams desperate for quarterback help, according to Chris Williamson of SNY.

NFL teams were hit with a rash of quarterback injuries in Week 2. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers could all be looking to add quarterbacks after losing their starters to injury.

Kaepernick may not have played in the NFL recently, but he’s reportedly in “the best shape of his life.”

Source close to @Kaepernick7 in light of all the QB injuries: “Colin is literally in the best shape of his life. He’s been working out 5 days a week at 5 am for 3 years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB.” — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 17, 2019

The 31-year-old Kaepernick has made it clear he wants another shot in the NFL. Kaepernick has posted a number of workout videos on social media during the offseason. He even held a private workout with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. During that season, he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States. At the end of the season, Kaepernick became a free agent. He was not signed in the offseason.

In his final season, Kaepernick completed 59.2 percent of his passes in 12 games with the 49ers. He threw for 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Plenty of teams have had opportunities to bring Kaepernick in for a workout the past few seasons, but have opted for other options, including Derek Anderson, Austin Davis and Tom Savage.

While Kaepernick’s time away from the game can be viewed as a detriment, Washington signed Josh Johnson last season despite the fact that Johnson hadn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2014.

Given that NFL teams haven’t brought in Kaepernick yet, it’s unlikely he gets a call this time. The Steelers opted to sign former first-round pick Paxton Lynch to their practice squad instead of giving Kaepernick a shot. The Jets, Panthers and Saints could all make similar decisions.

