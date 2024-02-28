Report: Chiefs to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs are moving on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Kansas City is releasing the veteran receiver.

Valees-Scantling infamously struggled with drops throughout the regular season in 2023. But he made several key plays in the postseason, including catching a deep pass to effectively end the AFC Championship Game against Baltimore. Then he caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl to help the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling had 21 receptions for 315 yards with a touchdown in 16 regular-season games and eight receptions for 128 yards with a TD in four postseason contests.

A fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Valdes-Scantling spent the last two seasons with Kansas City after completing his rookie contract with Green Bay. He has 186 career catches for 3,155 yards with 16 touchdowns.

By releasing Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs will save $12 million against the cap.