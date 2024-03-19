Report: Chase Young undergoing neck procedure, is expected to be sidelined into training camp

Chase Young has a new team, but he's going to have a hurdle to clear before getting ready to play the 2024 season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Young is undergoing a neck procedure on Tuesday that is expected to keep him sidelined into training camp. But he is expected to be ready in time for the regular season.

Young, 24, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $13 million guaranteed to sign with the Saints. Schefter reports teams were aware of Young's neck issue and New Orleans was comfortable proceeding with the deal.

The Commanders traded Young to the 49ers midway through the 2023 season. He totaled 7.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games between Washington and San Francisco. He then recorded eight total tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack during the 49ers three postseason games.

The 2020 AP defensive rookie of the year, Young has 16.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 32 QB hits in 43 career games.