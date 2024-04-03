Report: Celtics assistant Charles Lee targeted in Charlotte Hornets coaching search

The Boston Celtics might need to be on the hunt for new talent to add to their coaching bench this coming 2024 NBA offseason, pending the coaching searches of other ball clubs. According to new reporting from ESPN senior reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee has been named as one of several such assistants coaches in the mix to land the top coaching gig for the Charlotte Hornets.

The news comes on the heels of word that veteran Hornets head coach Steve Clifford plans to step down from that role into a front office capacity after the end of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Along with Lee, Woj reports that Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young and others are in the mix for the job.

At the very least, it is also expected that the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets will also be on the market for a new head coach, making it likely that several teams around the league lose assistant coaches from their ranks.

And with both Lee and Sam Cassell popular names in such searches, one of them very well could be Boston.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire