Report: Celtics acquire Jaden Springer in trade with 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics indeed had another move in them before the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics are acquiring guard Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

It's the second deal Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has struck in the past 24 hours after landing big man Xavier Tillman in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Springer has played in just 50 NBA games over two-plus seasons, but he showed signs of promise in Philly after the Sixers took him 28th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old guard had a strong showing in Philly's 2023-24 preseason opener against Boston, racking up 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

Springer has appeared in 32 of Philly's 50 games this season, averaging just 4.0 points on 39 percent shooting (21.6 percent from 3-point range) over 11.8 minutes per contest. He's a strong defender, though, and has intriguing upside as a backup guard behind Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Prichard.

Limited minutes but Jaden Springer ranks in the 99th percentile among wings in block% (1.9) and steal% (2.7) per Cleaning the Glass.



Brad and Co. love stocks. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 8, 2024

Springer also is on a favorable contract: The Tennessee product is making just $2.2 million this season and will make $4 million next season before becoming a restricted free agent in 2025.

The Celtics dealt Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, so they still have an open roster spot after including Lamar Stevens in their trade for Tillman.