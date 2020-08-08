Report: Another Cardinals series is expected to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The St. Louis Cardinals’ return to action is expected to be pushed back again.

According to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, the Cardinals’ three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled to begin Monday night in St. Louis is likely to be postponed.

#STLCards players are being informed today that the team will not be assembling for at least 3-5 days and to get in workouts on their own, per source. Pittsburgh series likely will be canceled. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 8, 2020

It would be the fourth straight Cardinals series postponed following a coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in nine players and seven staff members testing positive.

The Cardinals had been cleared to host the Chicago Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium after going three days without a positive test. However, the entire series was swiftly postponed Friday when three more members of the team tested positive.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged Friday that he’s uncertain what the Cardinals’ future holds after it appeared the team had turned the corner.

John Mozeliak, #STLCards president: “I don’t know what our future looks like at this point. For all of the optimism we had a couple days ago, it’s frustrating for everyone involved.’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 8, 2020

St. Louis has not played since losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins on July 29.

The next possible return date could be Aug. 13 in Detroit. The Cardinals are scheduled to play a doubleheader that afternoon against the Tigers. However, if the team isn’t cleared to work out together or travel by Wednesday, those games could be in jeopardy, as well. The Cardinals would then travel to Chicago for back-to-back three-game series against the White Sox and Cubs.

So far, MLB is hoping to make up every game that has been postponed this season. On Thursday, the league sent out a revised schedule that had the Cardinals playing 55 games in 53 days in order to complete the 60-game season.

Keep in mind, that was before the Cubs series was canceled.

If the Cardinals lose another series or another full week, there’s no conceivable way they will play 60 games in that timeframe.

The St. Louis Cardinals will reportedly have their fourth straight series postponed following coronavirus outbreak.

