Report: Brown, Kings have ‘tabled' contract extension talks

Mike Brown and the Kings have "tabled" contract extension talks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources.

Per Wojnarowski, Brown has one guaranteed season left on his contract.

Per Wojnarowski, there is a "gulf" between Brown and the Kings regarding compensation for the veteran coach.

Brown, who just completed his second season with the Kings, has one more guaranteed year remaining on his current contract and he reportedly has been seeking a lucrative contract extension.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Jake Fischer reported on May 16 that Brown is pursuing an eight-figure yearly salary.

In two seasons with the Kings, Brown has guided the team to a 94-70 record, including the franchise's first NBA playoff appearance since 2006.

But the team regressed this past season, finishing with Western Conference's No. 9 seed before losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in game for the No. 8 seed.

The Kings have a lot of things to figure out this offseason if they want to re-establish themselves as Western Conference playoff contenders, and the biggest issue might be Brown's status.