Report: Broncos previously threatened to bench Russell Wilson absent reworked contract

If it wasn't already clear that the Broncos and Russell Wilson have crossed the proverbial Rubicon, a nugget buried in last night's article from Mark Maske of the Washington Post removes any and all lingering doubt.

Maske reports that the Broncos "previously threatened to bench Wilson for the rest of the season if he did not agree to rework his contract to address the injury guarantee." Maske adds that one such threat was made after the Broncos upset the Chiefs on October 29.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association "became involved," per the report. Which suggests that Wilson, not the Broncos, sought intervention. Ultimately, however, there's nothing the league nor the union can do to force a team to play a player. The Broncos have the absolute right to put Wilson in bubble wrap in order to preserve their ability to cut him before a $37 million injury guarantee becomes fully guaranteed.

The fact that the Broncos didn't make good on the threat until this week is surprising. As the team started winning games, however, they apparently decided to let it ride with Russ.

It's also surprising that they're benching Wilson while still alive for a playoff spot. Yes, they need a spark. They also need to be sure that they don't set themselves up to owe Wilson another $37 million, if he can't pass a physical before his $37 million in 2025 salary flips from guaranteed for injury to guaranteed for everything.

Still, the report of a lingering tussle between the Broncos and Wilson over his guaranteed money provides further proof that it's over and done. He'll be cut. He'll become a free agent. He'll go wherever he wants, and wherever he's wanted.

And if he's willing to play in 2024 for the veteran minimum of $1.21 million (with the Broncos paying the rest), Wilson should have many suitors.