Report: Brian Johnson will not return as Eagles offensive coordinator

The Eagles will now need two coordinators.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brian Johnson will not return to the team as offensive coordinator.

Johnson had just completed his first year as the team's OC after two seasons as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach. But while the Eagles finished No. 7 in points and No. 8 in yards, the unit was marred by inconsistency, particularly down the stretch. The Eagles scored just nine points in their wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ interceptions also went up from six in 2022 to 15 in 2023.

Johnson had received some interest in the head coaching market, interviewing with the Falcons and receiving requests from the Panthers and Titans.

The Eagles have also reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia as the team looks to reshape its coaching staff after dropping six of seven games to end the year.