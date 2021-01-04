Report: Bills to hold tryout with QB Chad Kelly

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in a familiar face for a tryout: Quarterback Chad Kelly.

Nephew of Hall of Famer and former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, he was released by the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 30. Kelly also spent the 2019 regular season on the Colts’ active roster:

This is an interesting one: the Bills are scheduled to tryout QB Chad Kelly, nephew of the legendary Jim Kelly. Perhaps a look at a possible reserve/future candidate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2021

Kelly was the final draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft otherwise known as Mr. Irrelevant, by the Broncos. But off-field issues which followed Buffalo native through college held him back in Denver as well, leading to his dismissal from the team in 2018.

From there, Kelly signed with the Colts during the 2019 season but was suspended for the first two games of that season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for that trespassing charge he was involved in while with the Broncos.

Kelly coming in for a workout is interesting on multiple levels. He’s the nephew of a team legend and has always had boat loads of talent. He won’t surpass Josh Allen anytime soon on the depth chart, but as ESPN’s Field Yates mentions, Kelly could compete for a future backup spot.

But then there’s the curveball. Kelly played for the Colts going back to earlier this season. There’s always the idea that players come in for visits and tryouts in order for teams to grab some intel on upcoming opponents. Connecting some dots, the Bills (13-3) do host the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) on Saturday in a Wild Card matchup.

