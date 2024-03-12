Report: Bengals releasing former Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colt Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is done with the Bengals after playing his first seven NFL seasons in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing running back Joe Mixon and signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss, according to multiple reports.

Moss is joining the Bengals on a two-year, $8 million deal, per NFL Network. Mixon will become a free agent at 27 years old.

Mixon has played his entire seven-season NFL career with the Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. He completed the fourth 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career last season while tallying 1,034 yards on four yards per carry. He added 52 catches for 376 yards and tallied 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

For his career, Mixon has averaged 1,222 yards from scrimmage per season and tallied 62 total touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021, the same season the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl.

Mixon was slated to play this season on the second year of a restructured deal worth a total of $11.5 million. Releasing him saved the Bengals $6.1 million against the salary cap in 2024.

Moss emerged as a reliable starter in Indianapolis in eight 2023 starts when Jonathan Taylor was sidelined. In 14 total appearances, he tallied 794 yards on 4.3 yards per carry and caught 27 passes for 192 yards while posting seven total touchdowns. He did so as a part-time starter alongside Taylor.

Barring another addition to the Bengals backfield, Moss projects as the clear No. 1 back on a team that employed Mixon heavily as a feature back. He'll take on that role a year younger than Mixon and on a cheaper contract. His departure from Indianapolis leaves the Colts in need of a reliable backup to Taylor.