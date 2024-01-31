Report: Bears hire Chad Morton as running backs coach

New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is bringing quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph with him from Seattle and he's reportedly bringing another assistant with him from Seattle to Chicago.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Chad Morton will be the team's running backs coach. The Bears are also hiring passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and wide receivers coach Chris Beatty.

Morton joined the Seahawks in 2014 as a special teams assistant, moved to assistant running backs coach the next year and became the head position coach in 2017. He added the run game coordinator title in 2022.

The Bears are set to have Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer — a former Seahawk — back in the backfield. D'Onta Foreman is set for free agency.