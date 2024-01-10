REPORT: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is retiring

One of the greatest runs of all time appears to have officially come to an end, as Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has reportedly retired, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Saban joined the Alabama program in 2007 and won six national championships and nine SEC titles in Tuscaloosa. Before leading the Crimson Tide, Saban also won a national title and two SEC championships with LSU.

The question of when he would retire has long lingered, but there was strong debate as to when it would happen, if at all. According to Low, the answer has come, and it is today, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

The news comes a little over a week after Alabama’s 2023 season came to an end in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against top-ranked, and eventual national champion, Michigan.

