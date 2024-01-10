Report: Alabama coach Nick Saban retires after 17 seasons with Crimson Tide

Nick Saban told his team he is retiring on Wednesday afternoon, ending his legendary coaching career. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is calling it a career.

The longtime Alabama head coach told his team on Wednesday afternoon that he was retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

Saban, 72, spent 17 seasons at Alabama and built one of the best programs in the sports history in Tuscaloosa. He won six national championships there, three of which came in the College Football Playoff era. He most recently led the Crimson Tide back to the playoffs this year, though they fell to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Saban got his college start at Toldeo, where he spent one season in 1990. He then spent five seasons at Michigan State and another five at LSU, where he won his first national championship in 2003. He briefly jumped to the NFL and led the Miami Dolphins for two seasons before he landed at Alabama ahead of the 2007 season.

In total, Saban compiled a 297-71-1 record in his career. He'll finish at No. 5 on the all-time win list, 112 wins behind all-time leader Joe Paterno.

