Report: 76ers could target Klay in free agency this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thomspon has spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Warriors, but could the five-time All-Star be heading to the East Coast this summer?

The Philadelphia 76ers potentially would have Thompson on their list of free agent targets this summer, Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Philadelphia reportedly took note of the one-plus-one contract the Indiana Pacers issued to wing Bruce Brown last summer, with Thompson among the primary names the 76ers could target on a similar deal in free agency.

Indiana ultimately used Brown's contract to match salary in a February trade with the Toronto Pacers for All-NBA wing Pascal Siakam, which could further incentivize Philadelphia to bring in a player like Thompson on a similarly structured deal.

Thompson still holds tremendous value as one of the most feared shooters to ever step on an NBA court, with a handful of performances during the 2023-24 season serving as a reminder that the five-time All-Star is as dangerous of an offensive weapon as there is in the league when he gets hot.

Philadelphia potentially could create a sizable chunk of cap space this offseason after dealing former MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a package that included multiple expiring contracts, offering the 76ers tremendous financial flexibility should they decide to aggressively pursue Thompson.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter posted 12 games with at least six made 3-pointers last season, offering an elite level of floor spacing that the 76ers could pair with its All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

While the Warriors have been vocal about their desire to retain Thompson moving forward, the future remains as uncertain as ever as Golden State's aging core faces the sunset of a storied dynasty.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points while shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc last season while adjusting to a mid-season change that saw him come off the bench for the first time in over a decade.

Whether or not Thompson continues his NBA career with the only organization he has ever known will be a major storyline to monitor as free agency approaches, with the Orlando Magic reportedly interested in the lifelong Warrior as well.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast