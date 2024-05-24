Report: 76ers could consider Zach LaVine if they strike out elsewhere

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely going big-game hunting this summer, but if they strike out on their top targets, they could end up calling up the Chicago Bulls. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, if Philadelphia doesn’t end up getting any of their top targets, they could be open to a potential Zach LaVine trade.

“Striking out on a big-time wing would also leave the door open for Philadelphia to consider taking back a player such as Zach LaVine, sources said, in the event Chicago or another team is willing to attach draft capital to move off salary,” wrote Fischer.

The Bulls are reportedly going to be focused on trading LaVine this summer, as they want to move forward in a different direction without the All-Star wing.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will have a ton of cap space open this summer as they attempt to rebuild their roster around freshly-minted All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and MVP big man Joel Embiid.

