Report: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor locks in official visit to Eugene

We knew that the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class had a chance to get better over the coming couple of months as we head into the late signing day, but we didn’t quite know how much better it could get.

Guys like 4-star Ashton Porter, 4-star Jamari Johnson, and 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant are all yet to commit, and we know that they are all at least considering the Ducks to varying degrees. There is also 5-star TE Duce Robinson who is expected to take a visit to Eugene in January as well.

Now we can reportedly add another big-time target to Oregon’s winter recruiting list, with a report from Rivals saying that 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor has locked in an official visit to Eugene.

Harbors is the No. 1 ATH in the 2023 class, and No. 16 player overall. He has yet to commit, and has one Crystal Ball prediction on 247Sports to go to South Carolina from back in August. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Harbor is an elite athlete, and he has made waves this past year with videos of his track speed, running a 10.28 in the 100 meters in high school.

Update: 5-star DE Nyckoles Harbor now just ran a 10.28 100M at 6-5 and 235 pounds. He is UNREAL 💨 (🎥: @runnerspace) pic.twitter.com/e69EtX1qB7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 16, 2022

Projected to play either TE or DE in college, it’s clear that Harbors would be a huge get for Dan Lanning and the Ducks should they be able to get him on campus and ultimately land him, giving them a third 5-star in the 2023 class.

Nyckoles Harbor’s Recruiting Profile

NEW: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor has locked in an official visit to Oregon next month@rivalsfriedman has the details: https://t.co/dLfgSeCTZe pic.twitter.com/IxCd4OSZRC — Rivals (@Rivals) December 29, 2022

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

Will visit Eugene in January, 2023

Top Schools

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Maryland Terrapins

LSU Tigers

Miami Hurricanes

Georgia Bulldogs

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire