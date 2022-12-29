Report: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor locks in official visit to Eugene
We knew that the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class had a chance to get better over the coming couple of months as we head into the late signing day, but we didn’t quite know how much better it could get.
Guys like 4-star Ashton Porter, 4-star Jamari Johnson, and 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant are all yet to commit, and we know that they are all at least considering the Ducks to varying degrees. There is also 5-star TE Duce Robinson who is expected to take a visit to Eugene in January as well.
Now we can reportedly add another big-time target to Oregon’s winter recruiting list, with a report from Rivals saying that 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor has locked in an official visit to Eugene.
Harbors is the No. 1 ATH in the 2023 class, and No. 16 player overall. He has yet to commit, and has one Crystal Ball prediction on 247Sports to go to South Carolina from back in August. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Harbor is an elite athlete, and he has made waves this past year with videos of his track speed, running a 10.28 in the 100 meters in high school.
Update: 5-star DE Nyckoles Harbor now just ran a 10.28 100M at 6-5 and 235 pounds.
He is UNREAL 💨
Projected to play either TE or DE in college, it’s clear that Harbors would be a huge get for Dan Lanning and the Ducks should they be able to get him on campus and ultimately land him, giving them a third 5-star in the 2023 class.
Nyckoles Harbor’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
5
98
DC
ATH
247Sports Composite
5
0.9911
DC
ATH
Rivals
5
6.1
DC
ATH
ESPN
4
87
DC
ATH
On3 Recruiting
5
98
DC
ATH
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
225 pounds
Hometown
Washington DC
Projected Position
TE/DE
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021
Will visit Eugene in January, 2023
Top Schools
South Carolina Gamecocks
Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans
Maryland Terrapins
LSU Tigers
Miami Hurricanes
Georgia Bulldogs
