Report: 49ers will not waive territorial rights, preventing Raiders from playing at Oracle Park next season

The Oakland Raiders will not be allowed to play in the San Francisco Giants’ stadium next season after all. (AP Photo)

The Oakland Raiders revealed their plans to play next season at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, earlier this week ahead of their 2020 move to Las Vegas.

That plan, however, appears to have been shut down.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday night that the 49ers are not expected to waive their territorial rights for San Francisco, which will prevent the Raiders from playing in the city next season.

Update on the #Raiders stadium situation: #49ers are still not expected to waive their territorial rights for San Francisco, sources say. With the SF Mayor going public against the Raiders playing at Oracle Park, SF is off the table. It’s Oakland or Levi’s Stadium for the Raiders — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2019





San Francisco mayor against Raiders’ move to Oracle Park, too

San Francisco mayor London Breed came out against their plan to play in the city next season, too, and said she’s spoken with the organization about it.

“As far as I’m concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland,” Breed told KTVU on Tuesday. “In San Francisco, we have a number of challenges that we need to address with the Warriors coming to the new Chase arena.

“We have a number of things for years that we’ve been working to prepare for, and we don’t need another layer to add to what we already have in terms of an area that’s really congested, filled with construction and will host a number of concerts and games for both basketball and baseball over the coming months.”

San Francisco mayor @LondonBreed is not rolling out the welcome mat for the Oakland Raiders to play at Oracle Park. "As far as I'm concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland," she told @MibachKTVU https://t.co/dn5DBZ5J45 pic.twitter.com/G7QMbnYwqj — KTVU (@KTVU) February 5, 2019





The Golden State Warriors are currently planning to move to the Chase Center in San Francisco starting next season, which is located right next to Oracle Park in San Francisco. It is currently finishing up construction.

Where will the Raiders play next season?

The Raiders will now likely have to remain in Oakland next season, or end up sharing Levi’s Stadium with the 49ers — which has been floated as a possibility. The Raiders, however, withdrew from a tentative lease to play their final season at the Coliseum in Oakland in December following the city’s lawsuit against the NFL.

Reports surfaced last year that the Raiders could spend next season playing in London, too. While that would likely be against the team’s interests, the NFL has long desired to have a team in London — and this would give them a perfect opportunity to work out the logistics of making that happen long term.

For now, however, it looks as if the Raiders are still without a home for next season.

