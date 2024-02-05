Report: 49ers unhappy about firmness of practice field at UNLV

The 49ers are set to practice at UNLV ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, but there are reportedly some concerns inside the team about the field.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that a group of 49ers staffers that includes members of the equipment staff and grounds team inspected the field last week and have raised concerns about the firmness of the surface. The NFL laid natural grass over UNLV's artificial turf and those staffers believe the field is too soft and the team is considering alternatives.

The issue with the field is not thought to be related to safety, but to the team's preference for a firmer surface. Per Jones, the 49ers will now choose between working on the present surface, bringing in new sod ahead of Wednesday's practice or negotiating with the NFL about working at the Raiders facility. The Chiefs are set to practice there this week.

The team is set to have a walkthrough on Monday and that will likely determine any next steps they take regarding the practice field.

