Report: 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch set for Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The full 2024 NFL schedule officially will be released Wednesday, but fans got an early preview of when they can expect a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Oct. 20 at Levi's Stadium, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday afternoon, citing sources.

Minor correction: This is October 20 (not October 25). Week 7 on FOX with Tom Brady in the booth! https://t.co/X2DPIyeVdT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2024

San Francisco's Quest for Six fell short at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and a late Kansas City overtime rally in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The heartbreaking loss on the game's biggest stage came four seasons after the 49ers previously came up short against Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens.

While just a regular-season game, 49ers players and coaches certainly will have the game marked on their calendars as they seek vengeance in front of the Faithful.

The highly anticipated 49ers-Chiefs game will air on FOX with Tom Brady in the booth.

San Francisco early Tuesday morning also announced it will kick off the 2024 season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in a Week 1 "Monday Night Football" showdown at Levi's Stadium.

The rest of the 49ers' 2024 schedule will be released Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT.

