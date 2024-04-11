Remembering O.J. Simpson at USC and his breakout vs. Darrell Royal and Texas football

USC running back O.J. Simpson carries the ball against UCLA during a 21-20 win over the Bruins in November 1967. Simpson, who died on Thursday, finished as that season's runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. That September, Simpson had a big game in the Trojans' upset of No. 4 Texas.

O.J. Simpson died Thursday morning following a battle with cancer. The 76-year-old was a controversial figure due to his trial and acquittal for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in the mid-1990s, and he later served nine years in prison for stealing sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel. He was released in October 2017.

But Simpson also had a distinguished football career. He collected 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns in the NFL and at USC, he had 3,124 yards and 33 touchdowns and won the Heisman Trophy.

Kickstarting a big season with a big game vs. Texas

That career began in 1967, Simpson's first year at USC. In Week 2, he announced himself to the larger college world by running all over the Texas Longhorns.

Texas, which was No. 4 in the country, was led by legendary coach Darrell Royal. Chris Gilbert and Bill Bradley were two prongs of a prolific Longhorns rushing attack that occasionally saw Bradley take points through the air. Facing the Trojans, however, they had a difficult time finding offense against USC's defense.

USC freshman running back O.J. Simpson, center, follows his blockers during the Trojans' 17-13 win over No. 4 Texas on Sept. 23, 1967 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Simpson finished the game with 158 yards and a touchdown.

Things didn't start off well for Simpson, either. At the 10-yard line in the first quarter, he fumbled, leading to an 85-yard Longhorns drive and a touchdown. That'd be the only time Texas would lead for the game.

Two possessions later, the Trojans tied the game after Simpson punched it in from the 2-yard line. They continued to feed their running back, controlling the clock and scoring another touchdown courtesy of a pass from quarterback Steve Sogge to receiver Bob Miller.

DKR: 'I hope we don't see anybody with more capabilities'

The Longhorns scored one more touchdown with two minutes left, as Bradley rushed it in. Texas ended up falling 17-14 and Simpson finished with 158 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. While not his best performance of the season, he had carried USC's offense against one of the best teams in the nation.

“I hope we don’t see anybody with more capabilities,” Royal told the Los Angeles Times. “And I don’t think we will.”

That season, Simpson finished runner-up for the Heisman, with 1,415 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Remembering O.J. Simpson at USC and his breakout vs. Texas football