Remco Evenepoel seals Vuelta a Espana after Juan Sebastian Molano wins final stage in Madrid

Remco Evenepoel seals Vuelta a Espana title after Juan Sebastián Molano wins final stage in Madrid

Remco Evenepoel ended the long wait for Belgian cycling on Sunday when he became the first rider in Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl's illustrious history to win a grand tour at the Vuelta a España.

Evenepoel led the race since stage six when he took the leader's red jersey off the shoulders of Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and despite crashing during stage 12, the 22-year-old rarely looked troubled. Indeed, following repeated attacks from defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the days following his fall, Evenepoel showed a maturity beyond his years as he kept his cool all the way to finishing line in Madrid.

Two stage wins – the individual time trial on stage 10 and Thursday's uphill finish on Alto del Piornal – underlined Evenepoel's status as grand tour champion elect, before the former footballer ended Belgium's long wait for a grand tour champion. Not since Johan De Muynck at the Giro d'Italia in 1978 had a Belgian won a grand tour.

After all but sealing the title on Saturday night – while becoming the youngest rider in 61 years to win La Vuelta – Evenepoel dedicated the win to his parents, fiancée, and team-mates.

“I don’t know what’s going through my head and body at the moment. The only thing I know is that I am happy,” said Evenepoel. “Happy that a dream came true and that I proved what I am capable of. Happy that I am the first to win a grand tour for [Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl general manager] Patrick [Lefevere] and happy I did it in this fantastic team.

“This is the biggest victory, the biggest moment of my career, and it feels incredible. It’s for my parents, my fiancée, my team-mates. It’s the result of many weeks and months of hard work and sacrifices and always believing in yourself.

“I love racing in Spain, I have had success here since my first pro season and to win La Vuelta is a dream. It wasn’t easy, I had some stiff opposition, but I did it and I can’t tell you how much this means for me”

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates), the Colombian lead-out man, took the biggest win of his career in the Spanish capital after crossing the line ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), while team-mate Pascal Ackermann was third.

Van Vleuten completes unique treble in Madrid

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), meanwhile, sealed the overall victory in the five-day Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta after world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won the fifth and final stage in Madrid.

Elisa Longo Borghini, Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering

Dutchwoman Van Vleuten, who added the Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes to her extensive palmarès earlier this summer, took the overall lead in the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta after winning the second stage before holding on all the way to Madrid.

“You come to a race like this insecure, after five weeks with no competition, no racing against my main competitors,” Van Vleuten said in a team statement. “The legs I had there are a good confirmation heading into the world championships, and further proof that I’m being able to carry on with my Tour de France shape.”

Elisa Longo Borghini, who wore the leader's red jersey for one days after leading Trek-Segafredo over the line in the opening day team time trial, was runner-up at 1min 44sec, while Demi Vollering (SD Worx) completed the podium at 2min 11sec.