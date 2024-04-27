Who have been relegated from the Premier League? Sheffield United relegation confirmed

Sheffield United sealed its fate as one-and-done in the Premier League following a blown lead and blowout loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Blades have won just three Premier League matches since being promoted last season, and their 16 points with three matches left are 10 back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

Two managers have struggled for the Blades in this campaign, as Paul Heckingbottom was scapegoated on December 5 in favor of former United boss Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United had a 1W-2D-11L record under Heckingbottom, conceding 39 goals and scoring just 11.

Wilder's bunch have a 2W-5D-14L record, allowing 58 goals versus 23.

The Blades were in the Premier League in the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons, then spending the 2006-07 campaign in the top flight. Wilder oversaw a pair of PL seasons from 2019-21.

Who have been relegated from the Premier League?

Sheffield United

Who else will be relegated from the Premier League?

19th-place Burnley have 24 points and max out with 33 points

18th-place Luton have 25 points and max out with 34 points

17h-place Nottingham Forest have 26 points and max out with 38 points

16th-place Everton have 33 points and max out with 45 points.