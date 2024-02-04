Regional roundup: Glenwood, Lincoln win wrestling team crowns

BETHALTO — The boys wrestling teams at Chatham Glenwood and Lincoln each captured Class 2A regional team titles on Saturday.

Glenwood won seven of 14 individual weight classes and beat the hosts in the Class 2A Bethalto Civic Memorial Regional.

Tyler Clarke (106 pounds), Drew Davis (120), Bradley Dollus (132), John Ben Maduena (138), Anny Williams (144), Justin Hay (175) and Max Wiezorek all won individual titles for the Titans. Clark beat Troy Triad’s Will Kelly 6-2, Davis beat Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman 8-3, Dollus pinned Triad’s Brody Smith in 1 minute, 41 seconds, Maduena won by technical fall over Triad’s Ben Baumgartner in 5:03, Williams beat Civic Memorial’s Nathen Herrin 4-3, Hay beat Civic Memorial’s Luke McCoy 6-2 while Wiezorek pinned Highland’s Ethan Greenwald in 4:17.

Glenwood won the team title 232-209 over Civic Memorial. Triad topped Jacksonville for third place, 144 ½-113 ½. Rochester took fifth with 107 points while Taylorville (17) finished eighth behind Highland (97 ½) and Jerseyville (25).

More: Lincoln goes 2-0 over weekend plus other boys basketball results from Friday and Saturday

Jacksonville had two individual champions. Oliver Cooley won the 215-pound weight class by beating Highland’s Ashton Zobrist 4-2 while teammate Aiden Surratt beat Civic Memorial’s Jake Herrin 5-1 to take home the 285-pound belt.

The top-three individuals in each weight class advance to the sectional round. Civic Memorial Regional advancers will next compete in the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.

Other sectional qualifiers from The State Journal-Register's coverage area out of Bethalto include runners-up Joe Reif (Jacksonville at 150), Rochester’s Ethan Fordham (157) and Glenwood’s Elijah Smith (165). Area third-place advancers include: Rochester’s Pierce Bultmann (106) and Conner Carroll (113), Jacksonville’s Deshawn Armstrong (120), Glenwood’s Owen Ottino (126), Rochester’s Walker Quimby (138) and Drake Pfeiffer (144), Glenwood’s Braxton Warren (157), Eric Anderson (165) of Rochester, Glenwood’s Cody Moss (215) and Colton Kalka (285) of Taylorville.

2A Bloomington Regional

Lincoln advanced 12 wrestlers to the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, including two champions, as the Railers beat host Bloomington 195 ½-164 to win the 2A Bloomington Regional team title.

Lakin Adams beat Springfield High’s Gabriel Ruvalcaba 7-6 to win the 138-pound title and teammate Jake Lawrence pinned Springfield High’s Bryce Bryant in 3:35 to win the 144-pound title.

The Senators finished fourth, 17 points behind Normal West (146-129). Southeast beat Lanphier for fifth (76 ½-53) while Decatur MacArthur (33) and Decatur Eisenhower (21) rounded out the team standings.

Other area winners included Southeast’s Brayden McBride, who won the 132-pound title with a 10-6 win over West’s Mason Wood and Springfield High’s Cody Stevens beat West’s Collin Lowery 10-3 at 150 pounds.

More: Prep spotlight: Taylorville captures regional bowling title; SHG and Havana girls' hoops get wins

Area runners-up included Lincoln’s Braiden Barrish (106), Ethan Maynard (113), Cort Pentecost (120), Aiden Frye (157) and Dawson McConnell (165), Lanphier’s Jayden Crowder (175), Keyshaun Harris (190) of Springfield High and Lincoln’s Calen Zirklebach (215). Area third-place finishers were Southeast’s Karson Beenenga (120), Lincoln’s Karter Hild (126), Cam Bell (132) and Ryne Metelko (150), Lanphier’s Anthony Steskal (157), Springfield High’s Trieontez Williams (165) and Shamar Brownlee (175), Southeast’s Chris Hull (190) and Gabe Lobmaster (215) along with Lincoln’s Logan Wachendorf (285).

1A SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

At Auburn

106 — Vincent Moore (Litchfield), second place

113 — Landon Bandy (Hillsboro), third place

120 — Drayven Hamm (Auburn), third place

126 — Anthony Ruzic (Auburn), first place; Porter Dennis (SHG) third place

132 — Ronald LaPlante (Carlinville), third place

138 — Gaven Vollintine (Hillsboro), second place; Shay Westhoff (Litchfield), third place

144 — Braxton Kieffer (Litchfield), first place; Quinten Chizmar (Auburn), second place

150 — Jayden Brown (Auburn), third place

157 — Clayton Hauter (Litchfield), third place

165 — Zander Wells (Hillsboro), first place

175 — Joey Barrow (Auburn), second place; Jayden Ellinger (Litchfield), third place

190 — none

215 — Devin Hansel (Litchfield), third place

285 — none

Team scores: Vandalia 245, Mount Zion 141, Auburn 123, Litchfield 117, Shelbyville 106, Hillsboro 92, Pittsfield 55 ½, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Visually Impaired 16, Carlinville 10

At Petersburg PORTA

106 — Anthony Hull (Petersburg PORTA), third place

113 — Alex Armenta (Beardstown), third place

120 — Zach Bryant (PORTA), first place

126 — Hunter King (PORTA), first place

132 — Logan Baker (PORTA), first place

138 — Mike Minor (PORTA), first place; Matthew Miller (Williamsville), second place; Luis De La Cruz (Beardstown), third place

144 — Jacob Vogel (PORTA), third place

150 — Cael Cotner (PORTA), second place

157 — Justin Zimmerman (PORTA), first place

165 — Brayden Barner (PORTA), second place

175 — Gunner Looker (Beardstown), third place

190 — Dane Jiannoni (PORTA), third place

215 — none

285 — Chunk Dailey (Beardstown), second place

Team scores: Canton 226, PORTA 221, Camp Point Central 131 ½, Quincy Notre Dame 97, Macomb 94, Beardstown 92, Warsaw 80, Williamsville 48, Carthage Illini West 42, Manito Midwest Central 10, Payson Seymour 10

At Tolono Unity

113 — Riverton’s Harrison Lott, third place (113)

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA wrestling regionals: Glenwood, Lincoln take team titles