Regional roundup: Glenwood, Lincoln win wrestling team crowns
BETHALTO — The boys wrestling teams at Chatham Glenwood and Lincoln each captured Class 2A regional team titles on Saturday.
Glenwood won seven of 14 individual weight classes and beat the hosts in the Class 2A Bethalto Civic Memorial Regional.
Tyler Clarke (106 pounds), Drew Davis (120), Bradley Dollus (132), John Ben Maduena (138), Anny Williams (144), Justin Hay (175) and Max Wiezorek all won individual titles for the Titans. Clark beat Troy Triad’s Will Kelly 6-2, Davis beat Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman 8-3, Dollus pinned Triad’s Brody Smith in 1 minute, 41 seconds, Maduena won by technical fall over Triad’s Ben Baumgartner in 5:03, Williams beat Civic Memorial’s Nathen Herrin 4-3, Hay beat Civic Memorial’s Luke McCoy 6-2 while Wiezorek pinned Highland’s Ethan Greenwald in 4:17.
Glenwood won the team title 232-209 over Civic Memorial. Triad topped Jacksonville for third place, 144 ½-113 ½. Rochester took fifth with 107 points while Taylorville (17) finished eighth behind Highland (97 ½) and Jerseyville (25).
Jacksonville had two individual champions. Oliver Cooley won the 215-pound weight class by beating Highland’s Ashton Zobrist 4-2 while teammate Aiden Surratt beat Civic Memorial’s Jake Herrin 5-1 to take home the 285-pound belt.
The top-three individuals in each weight class advance to the sectional round. Civic Memorial Regional advancers will next compete in the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.
Other sectional qualifiers from The State Journal-Register's coverage area out of Bethalto include runners-up Joe Reif (Jacksonville at 150), Rochester’s Ethan Fordham (157) and Glenwood’s Elijah Smith (165). Area third-place advancers include: Rochester’s Pierce Bultmann (106) and Conner Carroll (113), Jacksonville’s Deshawn Armstrong (120), Glenwood’s Owen Ottino (126), Rochester’s Walker Quimby (138) and Drake Pfeiffer (144), Glenwood’s Braxton Warren (157), Eric Anderson (165) of Rochester, Glenwood’s Cody Moss (215) and Colton Kalka (285) of Taylorville.
2A Bloomington Regional
Lincoln advanced 12 wrestlers to the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, including two champions, as the Railers beat host Bloomington 195 ½-164 to win the 2A Bloomington Regional team title.
Lakin Adams beat Springfield High’s Gabriel Ruvalcaba 7-6 to win the 138-pound title and teammate Jake Lawrence pinned Springfield High’s Bryce Bryant in 3:35 to win the 144-pound title.
The Senators finished fourth, 17 points behind Normal West (146-129). Southeast beat Lanphier for fifth (76 ½-53) while Decatur MacArthur (33) and Decatur Eisenhower (21) rounded out the team standings.
Other area winners included Southeast’s Brayden McBride, who won the 132-pound title with a 10-6 win over West’s Mason Wood and Springfield High’s Cody Stevens beat West’s Collin Lowery 10-3 at 150 pounds.
Area runners-up included Lincoln’s Braiden Barrish (106), Ethan Maynard (113), Cort Pentecost (120), Aiden Frye (157) and Dawson McConnell (165), Lanphier’s Jayden Crowder (175), Keyshaun Harris (190) of Springfield High and Lincoln’s Calen Zirklebach (215). Area third-place finishers were Southeast’s Karson Beenenga (120), Lincoln’s Karter Hild (126), Cam Bell (132) and Ryne Metelko (150), Lanphier’s Anthony Steskal (157), Springfield High’s Trieontez Williams (165) and Shamar Brownlee (175), Southeast’s Chris Hull (190) and Gabe Lobmaster (215) along with Lincoln’s Logan Wachendorf (285).
1A SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
At Auburn
106 — Vincent Moore (Litchfield), second place
113 — Landon Bandy (Hillsboro), third place
120 — Drayven Hamm (Auburn), third place
126 — Anthony Ruzic (Auburn), first place; Porter Dennis (SHG) third place
132 — Ronald LaPlante (Carlinville), third place
138 — Gaven Vollintine (Hillsboro), second place; Shay Westhoff (Litchfield), third place
144 — Braxton Kieffer (Litchfield), first place; Quinten Chizmar (Auburn), second place
150 — Jayden Brown (Auburn), third place
157 — Clayton Hauter (Litchfield), third place
165 — Zander Wells (Hillsboro), first place
175 — Joey Barrow (Auburn), second place; Jayden Ellinger (Litchfield), third place
190 — none
215 — Devin Hansel (Litchfield), third place
285 — none
Team scores: Vandalia 245, Mount Zion 141, Auburn 123, Litchfield 117, Shelbyville 106, Hillsboro 92, Pittsfield 55 ½, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Visually Impaired 16, Carlinville 10
At Petersburg PORTA
106 — Anthony Hull (Petersburg PORTA), third place
113 — Alex Armenta (Beardstown), third place
120 — Zach Bryant (PORTA), first place
126 — Hunter King (PORTA), first place
132 — Logan Baker (PORTA), first place
138 — Mike Minor (PORTA), first place; Matthew Miller (Williamsville), second place; Luis De La Cruz (Beardstown), third place
144 — Jacob Vogel (PORTA), third place
150 — Cael Cotner (PORTA), second place
157 — Justin Zimmerman (PORTA), first place
165 — Brayden Barner (PORTA), second place
175 — Gunner Looker (Beardstown), third place
190 — Dane Jiannoni (PORTA), third place
215 — none
285 — Chunk Dailey (Beardstown), second place
Team scores: Canton 226, PORTA 221, Camp Point Central 131 ½, Quincy Notre Dame 97, Macomb 94, Beardstown 92, Warsaw 80, Williamsville 48, Carthage Illini West 42, Manito Midwest Central 10, Payson Seymour 10
At Tolono Unity
113 — Riverton’s Harrison Lott, third place (113)
