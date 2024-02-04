Prep spotlight: Taylorville captures regional bowling title; SHG and Havana girls' hoops get wins

DECATUR — Sophomore Abby Parry and junior Emma Eyer each surpassed 1,100 for their series as Taylorville won the Decatur Eisenhower Regional girls bowling title at Spare Time Lanes on Saturday.

Parry’s high game of 234 was the event’s highest among 53 bowlers. She bowled 191, 157 and 234 for a 582 series before capping the regional with games of 192, 193 and 202 for a 587. Her overall score of 1,169 was 77 pins behind individual champion Macy Jones, a sophomore from Vandalia. Jones won with a six-game score of 1,246.

Eyer also had a pair of 200 games. In her first three-game set, she recorded games of 161, 205 and 176 for a 542. In her second set, she rolled 191, 213 and 177 for a 581. Her overall score was 1,123 and she finished third.

Taylorville beat Alton 5,367-4,713 for the team title. The top-four teams advance to the Joliet West Sectional at Town & Country Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Joliet.

The Tornadoes had two other bowlers to score more than 1,000 over six games. Junior Macie Johnson finished with a 1,069 (high game of 190) and sophomore Kiestyn Diehl shot a 1,010 with a high game of 219. Junior Kyle Callaway, who was fifth on Taylorville with a 996, had the day’s second-highest individual game with a 233 — one pin behind Parry.

Taylorville’s regional title was its third since 2015.

Chatham Glenwood advanced to the Joliet Sectional with a team score of 4,421 — 233 pins behind third-place Jerseyville. Sophomore Kylinn Wood led the Titans with a 998 and had a high game of 200. Other scorers for Glenwood were junior Jerzi Hinds (888), junior Skylar Patterson (881), senior Camryn Ostermeier (829) and senior Ella Veenstra (825).

Four individuals from The State Journal-Register's coverage area also advanced to the sectionals. Jacksonville Routt sophomore Avanel Jones rolled a 1,065 to finish sixth overall (four pins behind Taylorville’s Johnson). Jones had three 200 games, including a high score of 212. Pana advanced a pair of bowlers: senior Megan Scoles (981) and junior Ashlyn Christer (904). Carlinville junior Adie Cordani rolled a 906.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 70, JACKSONVILLE 19: At Jacksonville, 11 different players scored for SHG in a Central State Eight Conference victory.

The Cyclones (19-10 overall, 8-3 in the CS8) finished with nine 3-pointers. Izzy Hassebrock had two 3s and led SHG with 14 points. Reese Watson drained three treys and added 11 and Nora Long also connected from long distance three times to chip in nine points.

Mia Schaecher provided Jacksonville (3-24, 0-9) with three 3s and a team-high 12 points.

HAVANA 45, LIBERTY 24: At Havana, the Ducks held Liberty scoreless in the third period and rolled to a nonconference win.

Havana (18-10) held a slim 18-17 lead at the half and then outscored the Eagles 27-7 in the second half. Josie Hughes scored 14 of her 18 points after halftime. Lauren Herbst contributed eight points for the Ducks.

