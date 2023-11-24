Refs missed key Pelicans foul call in Kings' loss, per NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Officials missed a critical call in the final seconds of the Kings' 117-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the NBA announced Friday.

With 21.8 seconds remaining in the game, the Pelicans inbounded the ball and set up a play where Zion Williamson set a screen for Brandon Ingram. The screen knocked Kings forward Harrison Barnes to the floor as Ingram drove to the basket and laid in the ball to extend their lead to five.

During the play, Barnes wasn't the only one who ended up knocked off his feet. Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis also took a hard fall after Ingram aggressively attacked the rim. While Kings fans wanted an offensive foul called on Ingram, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report concluded that a foul should have been called on Williamson for extending his leg on the screen which led to the layup.

Domantas Sabonis went down hard on this play pic.twitter.com/e8iRpmMy4q — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 23, 2023

Had the correct call been made, the Kings would have taken over down 113-110 with a chance to potentially tie the game.

Instead, a rushed and chaotic offensive possession became a complete fail as the Kings dropped their second straight game to the Pelicans.

During their final possession, the refs later missed an offensive foul call on Barnes, who extended his arm to push off Ingram and pull back.

Nonetheless, the Kings fell to 8-6 on the season and will look to get back on track Friday night for an In-Season Tournament matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

