Refs don't screw things up after Cameron Johnson yams on P.J. Tucker

Cameron Johnson unloaded on P.J. Tucker on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns forward picked up a full head of steam in full-court transition with his mind set on punishing the rim in the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Tucker made the poor decision to get in his way. In an unwise effort to pick up a charge, the Bucks forward put his body between Johnson and the basket in the paint.

Johnson responded by doing this:

Tucker, Bucks wanted a charge

That counted for two points plus a free throw for the Suns. That's how the officials saw it on the floor at least. Tucker, fresh off of getting yammed on, sat up with his pride bruised and his faced perplexed. He disagreed. He was somehow convinced that Johnson should have been penalized for his exceptional display of basketball.

Mike Budenholzer concurred, and the Bucks challenged the call on the floor of a blocking foul. Replay officials, given the opportunity to screw things up, thankfully didn't. After a brief break, officials concluded that Johnson should, in fact, be rewarded for his remarkable basketball play. And that Tucker shouldn't be rewarded for his bad decision.

The call of a blocking foul on the floor stood. And the basketball gods nodded in approval.

