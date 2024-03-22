Referees hand Todd Golden technical foul in Florida-Colorado game in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The frustration that had been mounting inside Todd Golden boiled over Friday afternoon, making March Madness a very real and literal thing for the Florida basketball coach.

With about eight minutes remaining in his team’s 2024 NCAA Tournament first-round game against Colorado in Indianapolis, Golden was assessed a technical foul after arguing a foul call against Gators big man Alex Condon on a made layup from Colorado’s Eddie Lampkin Jr.

J’Vonne Hadley made both technical free throws, which, when combined when Lampkin’s layup and subsequent made free throw, gave the Buffaloes a five-point possession that extended their lead to 82-72.

Bad technical on Todd Golden. Can't get that T at this stage of the game. Buffs made both and have the ball. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 22, 2024

Golden’s displeasure with the officiating had been building for much of the second half as his team was called for a number of fouls he and Florida fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse deemed to be questionable.

The most dubious whistle came two minutes before Golden’s technical. Colorado’s Cody Williams, a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, backed down Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. and knocked Clayton over before banking in a layup. Clayton was whistled for a foul, but Williams was given the basket despite getting his shot up well after contact had been initiated. Unlike the NBA, there is no continuation rule on fouls at the college level.

Williams missed the ensuing free throw, but his basket pushed the Buffaloes’ lead to 73-66 with 9:41 remaining.

