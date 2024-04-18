Reed Sheppard will enter the NBA draft. His Kentucky career is over.

Reed Sheppard has made the first step toward deciding what comes next in his young basketball career.

Sheppard — last year’s Kentucky Mr. Basketball and a fan favorite for the Wildcats this past season — will enter the 2024 NBA draft, and he is not leaving open the possibility to return to Lexington to play for new coach Mark Pope during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-3 guard from London was a surprise star in his first season with the Cats, earning national freshman of the year honors from the USBWA and being named SEC freshman of the year by the league’s coaches.

Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals — leading UK in the latter two categories — and his 28.9 minutes per game were third on the team behind only fifth-year players Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell. Sheppard and Reeves were the only two players to appear in all 33 of Kentucky’s games this past season.

A highly celebrated in-state recruit, Sheppard was a McDonald’s All-American last year and came to UK at No. 43 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2023 class. He quickly outplayed that rating, appearing on NBA draft boards early in the season.

Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard earned national freshman of the year honors from the USBWA this season.

In February, the 19-year-old reached the No. 1 spot in a mock draft from The Ringer, and he’s considered to be a top-10 pick.

Sheppard would have been turning down a lucrative NBA contract had he decided to pull out of the draft. The No. 10 pick this year is due to receive about $5.5 million as a rookie and more than $17 million over his first three seasons. Sheppard would have been in line to make seven figures through NIL deals with a return to Kentucky, but such a move would have delayed his second contract in the league by one year, and it’s unlikely he could do much to raise his current draft stock with another season of college.

Sheppard made his announcement via a video on social media. Here, in full, was Sheppard’s statement:

“Big Blue Nation. I’m just a little boy from London, Kentucky, with a big dream. Playing basketball at the University of Kentucky was a huge part of my dream. I am so thankful to wear the blue and white jersey that represents my family, my friends and the hard-working, faithful fans of the Big Blue Nation. Kentucky is home. Kentucky will always be home.

“However, there is another part of my dream — to play basketball in the NBA. I believe it is time to pursue that dream; therefore I will be entering my name into the NBA draft today.

“BBN, you have been with me from Day 1, faithful and passionate. I am asking you to go with me on this journey. I’m looking forward to taking you with me. I’ll represent you with all the characteristics that make us Kentuckians: Passion, humility, perseverance, sacrifice and joy.

“And one day I’ll return. To family. To friends. To Kentucky. My home. I love you BBN. Thank you.”

This story will be updated.