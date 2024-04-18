Reed Sheppard departing Kentucky basketball for NBA after one season with Wildcats

LEXINGTON — The Reed Sheppard experience at Kentucky lasted one season.

The freshman guard, in-state sensation from London and son of a pair of UK hardwood greats announced in a social media post Thursday he planned to enter this year's NBA draft.

"Big Blue Nation, I'm just a little boy from London, Kentucky, with a big dream. Playing basketball at the University of Kentucky was a huge part of my dream," Sheppard said in the video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I am so thankful to wear the blue-and-white jersey that represents my family, my friends and the hardworking, faithful fans of the Big Blue Nation. Kentucky is home. And Kentucky will always be home. However, there is another part of my dream: to play basketball in the NBA. I believe it is time to pursue that dream.

"Therefore, I will be entering my name into the NBA Draft today. BBN, you have been with me from Day 1, faithful and passionate. I’m asking you to go with me on this journey. I'm looking forward to taking you with me. I’ll represent you with all of the characteristics that make us Kentuckians: passion, humility, perseverance, sacrifice and joy. And one day, I’ll return to family, to friends, to Kentucky — my home. I love you, BBN."

It brings to a close a record-setting one-season stay in Lexington. Sheppard leaves the Wildcats as the program's all-time leader in 3-point percentage, knocking down 52.1% (75 for 144) of his attempts during the 2023-24 campaign.

He also notched 82 steals, the second most in a season in Kentucky's illustrious history — and just six from breaking Rajon Rondo's mark.

Sheppard dished out a team-best 4.5 assists per game and averaged 12.5 points, which ranked behind only fellow guards Antonio Reeves (who set a John Calipari-era record at 20.2) and Rob Dillingham (15.2). The 6-foot-3, 187-pound Sheppard appeared in all 33 of the UK's games last season, making five starts. Sheppard and Dillingham were a lively 1-2 punch off the bench, regularly subbing into games alongside each other during the under-16 timeout of the first half.

Sheppard is regarded as one of the top prospects in this year's NBA draft, which will be a two-day affair (June 26-27) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He is projected as a lottery pick in the latest mock drafts from USA TODAY, ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Ringer and NBAdraft.net. All five have Sheppard going off the board within the first 10 picks, with NBAdraft.net slotting him at No. 4.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Reed Sheppard leaving UK basketball for NBA after one season