Reds come into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-20, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (1-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -117, Reds -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing six in a row.

Cincinnati has a 9-11 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Reds are 14-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 7-10 record on the road and a 16-20 record overall. The Diamondbacks are seventh in the NL with 34 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .303 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-32 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .169 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.