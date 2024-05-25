The Reds change game time for series finale against the Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers will start 90 minutes early on Sunday due to expected inclement weather.

The Reds’ game time on Sunday changed from 1:40 to 12:10 p.m. The Reds said, “This game time change is in response to the high probability that weather will turn severe later in the day and impact the game.”

Baseball fans endure the rain in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Reds have a bullpen game scheduled for Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will pitch ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Reds change game time for series finale against the Dodgers