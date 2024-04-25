Red Wings’ Rico Garcia ends Saints’ comeback bid with 3 strikeouts

Rochester reliever Rico Garcia pitched into and out of trouble in the ninth inning of the Red Wings’ 7-5 win over the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Garcia gave up a double to Anthony Prato and then walked DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to bring the potential winning run to the plate in Jair Camargo, who was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double. The 30-year-old right-hander struck out Camargo on a 3-2 fastball, then struck out Matt Wallner and Yunior Severino to end the game.

St. Paul starting pitcher Joe Gunkel allowed seven runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Prato went 3 for 3 with three doubles.