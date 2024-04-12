Red Wings play the Maple Leafs following Raymond's hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (38-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Lucas Raymond recorded a hat trick in the Red Wings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto is 46-24-9 overall and 11-10-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs rank ninth in the league serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit is 38-32-9 overall and 12-7-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 36-13-5 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Raymond led the Red Wings with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 40 goals and 56 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Raymond has scored 29 goals with 39 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (upper-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Red Wings: Andrew Copp: day to day (cheek), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.