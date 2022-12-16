Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves in exchange for PTBNL or cash considerations

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Red Sox trade Park to Braves in exchange for PTBNL or cash considerations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a small trade Friday when they sent Hoy Park to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Braves need infield depth, especially if they lose star shortstop Dansby Swanson in MLB free agency.

Park hit .202 with five home runs, 20 RBI and a .293 on-base percentage in 67 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates over the last two seasons.

The Red Sox acquired the 26-year-old infielder from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Nov. 23 and designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

Boston hasn't yet found a suitable replacement for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left the franchise in free agency to sign a huge contract with the San Diego Padres earlier this month.