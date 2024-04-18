Red Sox All-Star Devers misses Cleveland game with soreness in his left knee

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers drops his bat after hitting a two-run double next to Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox All-Star third placeman Rafael Devers wasn’t in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against Cleveland because of soreness in his left knee.

Devers, who has been bothered by the knee in recent days, had an MRI before.

“Just to make sure nothing is structurally wrong,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He didn’t feel great (Wednesday) … wasn’t able to stand on his leg. Let’s do (the MRI) so we know for peace of mind.”

After leaving Tuesday’s game with left knee discomfort, Devers was in the Boston lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday. He went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

Also Thursday, the Red Sox placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to April 16. The team leader in home runs with seven, O’Neill hasn’t played since Monday when he left the game after colliding with Devers.

___

