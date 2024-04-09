Red Sox SS Trevor Story getting 2nd opinion on dislocated shoulder after landing on IL

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story's injury will keep him out for at least 10 days. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Less than a week after he was placed on the injured list, Trevor Story's dislocated shoulder may be a bigger concern than the Red Sox initially thought. Manager Alex Cora told the media Tuesday that there is a concern with the bone structure in the shoulder of their starting shortstop, so he's headed to Los Angeles to get a second opinion.

Cora also said the words no one wants to hear at the beginning of a season: surgery is a possibility.

Story, 31, injured his shoulder during an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday when he dove to field a ground ball hit by Mike Trout. The two-time All-Star was seen writhing in pain after he hit the ground. Eventually escorted to the dugout by athletic training staff, he didn't return to the game.

Following the victory, Story and the Red Sox told reporters that they wouldn't know much about his status until he underwent an MRI. The exam reportedly took place about two hours before the team disclosed Saturday that he would be out for at least 10 days. Infielder David Hamilton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Story became emotional while speaking about the injury in the clubhouse Friday, saying that he felt "a lot of frustration."

The former Colorado Rockies veteran joined the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He has been hampered by various injuries throughout his career, most recently spending the first four months of the 2023 season sidelined after a procedure to repair the UCL in his right elbow. He previously dealt with a fractured wrist and heel contusion in 2022, a sprained thumb in 2019, a shoulder strain in 2017 and a torn a thumb ligament in 2016.

Story is batting .226 this year and went 0-for-2 before his exit Friday. Pablo Reyes was the immediate injury replacement and served as Boston's starting shortstop against the Angels on Saturday. That said, Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn't committed to a long-term plan going forward.