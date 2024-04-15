Red Sox slugger leaves game against Guardians after scary collision with teammate

BOSTON (AP/Boston 25) — Boston left fielder Tyler O’Neill had to leave the game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in the eighth inning after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow pop-up.

Devers made the catch as O’Neill collided with him. The pair went to the ground. O’Neill held his face as he sat up, and Devers was face down as a trainer and Red Sox manager Alex Cora raced onto the field.

Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill collide on a pop fly in the outfield. Both players were able to walk off the field on their own. pic.twitter.com/WAjHeliYGT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2024

Cora called for a towel, that O’Neill held to his face as he walked off. Devers walked off, not appearing to be injured. He stayed in the game.

David Hamilton came in to play shortstop, with Ceddanne Rafaela moving to center and Jarren Duran moving from center to left.

O’Neill is tied for first in the majors with seven home runs through 16 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

