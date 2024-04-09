Red Sox share Trevor Story update, reveal new infield plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox are preparing for life without Trevor Story.

The shortstop who dislocated his shoulder over the weekend in Anaheim will receive a second opinion on Friday in Los Angeles, but according to manager Alex Cora, there's concern about his "bone structure" and surgery remains a possibility.

"We'll know more over the weekend," Cora said.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. ET): Story plans to have surgery Friday on his dislocated shoulder, general manager Craig Breslow told reporters Tuesday. The expected recovery time is roughly six months.

With Story potentially sidelined for the rest of the season, the Red Sox must move forward with new plans in the middle infield, which Cora laid out before Tuesday's home opener.

The Red Sox will employ platoons at both second base and shortstop. Against righties, rookie David Hamilton will play short opposite youngster Enmanuel Valdez. Against lefties, the double-play combo will be newcomer Romy Gonzalez at short and veteran Pablo Reyes at second.

In addition, offseason acquisition Vaughn Grissom could begin a rehab assignment on Friday and Cora said he'll play some short, even though he projects mostly to play at second. On top of that, rookie center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela could also end up in the shortstop mix, thanks to his versatility coming up through the minors.

The primary concern, of course, is Story. The veteran missed three-quarters of last season following January elbow surgery, but arrived at camp healthy and ready to contribute. A Gold Glove caliber defender, he was being counted on to shore up one of the team's biggest weaknesses, while also contributing power in the middle of the lineup.

He'll undergo a second opinion with noted orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and the news is not expected to be good.

"There's concern with the bone structure," Cora said. "We'll know more on Friday. He's going to get a second opinion. That's all I have."

Cora, when asked if surgery was on the table, said it's a possibility.