Red Sox take road win streak into matchup with the Rays

Boston Red Sox (25-24, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-25, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (4-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 25-25 overall and 14-14 in home games. The Rays have a 14-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston has a 15-11 record in road games and a 25-24 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 54 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has a .314 batting average to lead the Rays, and has eight doubles and nine home runs. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 13 doubles, eight triples and three home runs while hitting .271 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 11-for-40 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.