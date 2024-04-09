Red Sox to celebrate 2004 World Series team, honor Wakefields & Larry Lucchino before home opener

After nearly two weeks on the road, the Red Sox are finally holding their home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

There typically is a special ceremony before the first home game of this season — but this year the organization will be marking the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team that broke the curse.

Confirmed members attending the 2004 Championship team reunion include:

Jimmy Anderson, Bronson Arroyo, Jamie Brown, Orlando Cabrera, César Crespo, Johnny Damon, Brian Daubach, Lenny DiNardo, Keith Foulke, Terry Francona, Bill Haselman, Adam Hyzdu, Ron Jackson, Gabe Kapler, Curt Leskanic, Derek Lowe, Mark Malaska, Dave McCarty, Ramiro Mendoza, Doug Mientkiewicz, Kevin Millar, Brad Mills, Mike Myers, Trot Nixon, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Calvin Reese, Phil Seibel, Earl Snyder, Dale Sveum, Mike Timlin, Jason Varitek, Dave Wallace, Scott Williamson, and Kevin Youkilis.

BOSTON - OCTOBER 23: Pitcher Tim Wakefield #49 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning during game one of the World Series on October 23, 2004 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

FILE - Boston Red Sox's Tim Wakefield tips his cap as he comes off the field in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Boston, July 24, 2011. Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday, Oct. 1 2023, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

As much as it will be a fun trip down memory lane celebrating the team that finally brought the city a World Series championship, there will be a much somber tone as those who are no longer here to celebrate are remembered — the Wakefields and Larry Lucchino.

Red Sox Hall of Fame pitched Tim Wakefield died at the age of 57 in October after a battle with brain cancer. Stacy Wakefield, Tim’s wife, passed away in February after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry Lucchino, the former president of the Boston Red Sox who helped the club vanquish the proverbial “curse of the Bambino” in 2004, died last week at the age of 78.

In honor of Lucchino and the Wakefields, “Play Ball” will be said by children from The Jimmy Fund and Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 4: Larry Lucchino, CEO of the Boston Red Sox (L) and Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein (R) stand next to Terry Francona after he was named the Red Sox 44th manager in club history at a Fenway Park December 4, 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts. Francona, who had once managed for the Phillies, will replace Grady Little who was not rehired. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images)

The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. this afternoon, but fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. because on top of the home opener festivities. The teams will be introduced along the baselines, the National Anthem will be performed by the Boston Fire Department quartet and will feature a flyover by two F-35′s and one KC-46 from Vermont’s and New Hampshire’s Air National Guards.

Also before the game, members of the 2004 World Series championship team will be presented with the “Reversed the Curse” sign by state and city leaders at the Hotel Commonwealth. Then they are going to take one more ride on the duck boats to Fenway Park.

Wakefield’s number 49 will be worn by players on their jerseys throughout the season. All fans attending today’s game will receive a special navy blue, heart-shaped pin, featuring the knuckleballer’s number.

