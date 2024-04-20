Dave McCarty, player on 2004 Red Sox championship team, dies 1 week after team's reunion

Dave McCarty was part of history in 2004. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Dave McCarty, an 11-year MLB veteran and member of the curse-breaking 2004 Boston Red Sox team, died Friday due to a cardiac event, the Red Sox announced. He was 54 years old.

The announcement came only 10 days after McCarty was present for the 2004 team's reunion at Fenway Park, where the group was already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wakefield died of brain cancer last October, and was followed by his wife Stacy months later.

McCarty is survived by his wife Monica and children Reid and Maxine.

Former Red Sox players Kevin Youkilis, Lou Merloni and Lenny DiNardo posted tributes to McCarty following the news.

You never know when it’s the last time you will see someone. Grateful to share an amazing 04 Reunion and a flight back home to the Bay Area with Dave McCarty. A great father, husband, teammate, and friend. Thank you Big Mac for teaching me how to be a Big Leaguer!#04WSChamp 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JdGOqHxKyj — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) April 20, 2024

Just too much death. Dave McCarty was a good man. He was a guy that never took a single day in the Big Leagues for granted. He worked for everything he got. 54 is too young. Just another reminder of how precious life is. Too many reminders lately!! — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) April 20, 2024

Just awful news. I was happy to be able to spend time with him at our reunion. Such a great guy. He’ll be missed. Hug your loved ones. https://t.co/8jv1HPmZli — Lenny DiNardo (@DinardoLenny) April 19, 2024

NESN, where McCarty worked as an analyst after retirement, also posted a video showing a walk-off homer he hit in 2004.

"All of us at NESN and the Red Sox community mourn the passing of Dave McCarty" ❤️@TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/YODCdVfZyd — NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2024

Born in Houston, McCarty became a top prospect at Stanford and was selected third overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 1991 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut two years later and proceeded to carve out a decade-long career working mostly as a bench bat.

He, of course, is best remembered for that 2004 season in which he hit .258/.327/.404 with four homers in 168 plate appearances, though he didn't see any playing time during Boston's legendary World Series run.