Red Sox host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (14-15, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (16-13, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 2.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -133, Red Sox +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series.

Boston has gone 5-8 at home and 16-13 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

San Francisco is 14-15 overall and 5-8 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with nine home runs while slugging .729. Triston Casas is 6-for-26 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler ranks fourth on the Giants with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Patrick Bailey is 10-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .285 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.