Recruiting Rumor Mill: Spring game reaction rolls in from recruits

It was not the busiest weekend ever but there were still some big spring games and important visits around the country in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

*****

*****

Oklahoma could be surging to the top in Afalava’s recruitment after a chance connection to three-star offensive tackle Antoni Ogumoro, a heavy Sooners' lean, happened on their visit to Norman. The two went to Mokapu Elementary School in Hawaii together and didn’t even know it until the two mothers connected the dots during a visit to Oklahoma together.

LSU has always been very high for the Lehi (Utah) Skyridge four-star offensive lineman with Tennessee and Washington also on the list.

*****

Texas has been all but eliminated for the five-star running back, which is a little surprising because at one point the Longhorns were among his top two programs. Ohio State remains the team to beat for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout and the transition from position coach Tony Alford to Carlos Locklyn might even be an upgrade for Davison’s view of the Buckeyes.

Oregon, Alabama and Michigan are the other standouts.

*****

Ohio State and LSU have been the programs making the biggest impression on the high three-star offensive guard from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley and it could be those two at the end.

But a weekend visit to Ole Miss went very well. Fenuku always feels “at home” in Oxford and the plan presented by position coach John Garrison definitely stood out as the Rebels fly toward the top of the list.

*****

After a weekend visit to Colorado, the Buffaloes are definitely one of the favorites along with LSU and possibly others for the four-star defensive end from Tampa (Fla.) Robinson. The conversations Harrold had with the coaches – so many with NFL experience – during his time in Boulder over the weekend definitely has helped Colorado in a big way as a decision could be getting much closer.

*****

Notre Dame has been considered one of the main front-runners for the four-star cornerback from Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert, but the word is that Oklahoma is again making a major move in his recruitment.

The Norman campus is only about 30 minutes away, a lot of friends are committed to the Sooners and it looks like Oklahoma could have taken the lead again in his recruitment.

*****

Texas A&M, Missouri and Nebraska are the three standouts for the four-star tight end out of Littleton (Colo.) Heritage but the Huskers might have pushed even higher after the weekend visit to Lincoln.

Jensen had phenomenal talks with coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and others during his time on campus, and it was clear the Nebraska coaches were pushing for a commitment.

*****

Miami might have an edge for the four-star receiver from Homestead, Fla., but Mills’ list seems to be getting longer with Nebraska emerging as a real contender, especially after his visit to Lincoln for the spring game.

Mills loved how the coaches made him feel at home and told him he could make a big impact within the program.

Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami and Florida State are high on his list.

*****

Colorado is one of the main contenders early on for the 2026 high three-star receiver from Columbia (S.C.) Irmo, especially after being in Boulder over the weekend, seeing how all the receivers are used in the passing game and getting the message from the coaches that he’s a top priority in his class.

Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and of course South Carolina, which is down the road, are the standouts.

*****

Auburn is the newest offer for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne and a weekend visit to Washington is definitely one to watch as well as UCLA, USC, Oklahoma, Baylor, SMU and others (the Trojans haven’t offered yet).

Alabama is expected at Narbonne on Monday to watch O’Neal throw and that could be huge if the Crimson Tide offer after that trip.

*****

Washington and Utah remain two of the main standouts in Ploog’s recruitment but Oregon and Alabama have been significantly stepping it up recently and that could make things really interesting for the Fullerton (Calif.) Troy tight end.

A weekend visit to Eugene went fantastically well as he loved the facilities, the staff and the players, especially at tight end.

*****

The 2026 three-star quarterback from Queen Creek, Ariz., had an up-and-down season throwing the ball but was dynamic in the running game with 631 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also seen his recruitment take off in recent months.

Reynolds has been talking to a lot of programs and doesn’t have a clear top list yet but Oklahoma, Clemson and Tennessee have been talking to him the most recently.

*****

Oklahoma continues to look like the clear front-runner in Robinson’s recruitment, something the four-star safety from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview has not hidden in recent months.

Arkansas has been another program to watch and Oregon has been on his recruitment as well. But if he doesn’t make an upcoming trip to Eugene, then the Sooners look even better to land his commitment.

*****

There could be some intriguing quarterback dominoes when it comes to the four-star SMU commit from Duncanville, Texas. Alabama has emerged as a major contender for Russell, especially after offering. Russell was at Ole Miss this past weekend so playing for coach Lane Kiffin is a draw as well.

The interesting part here is that if Texas offers – and the two sides have been talking – then the feeling is Russell would absolutely end up with the Longhorns. That begs the question what that would mean for four-star QB commit KJ Lacey.

*****

With more than two dozen offers there is still a long way to go in Stargel’s recruitment but a new offer from Ohio State “instantly” puts the Buckeyes in his top five. The three-star offensive guard from Roswell, Ga., loves how position coach Justin Frye could develop him in Columbus so that could be something to watch.

UCF, NC State, Kansas, Kentucky and a few others are standing out.

*****

An early Louisville pledge, Williams backed off that commitment and picked Syracuse earlier this month. In recent days, Miami offered the 2026 three-star linebacker from Leesburg, Fla., and while a flip to the Hurricanes might not be imminent, the word is that Williams wants to meet with the coaches and learn more about the Miami program soon.

