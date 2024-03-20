Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chicago Pylon 7-on-7

Greg Smith/Rivals

CHICAGO – Pylon’s 7-on-7 series continued this weekend in Chicago and several of the Midwest’s top 7-on-7 teams were in attendance for the tournament. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has the latest recruiting news on many of the big names there.

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Taylor has some critical visits coming up this spring to Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The elite route-runner will be making return official visits to Georgia and Ohio State, as those two programs might be out in front right now. But I am not discounting the relationship with coach Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy at Michigan.

*****

After seeing Farrell compete in person, he is certainly on my list as a rising prospect. He’s more of an inline tight end or h-back type of player but he’s powerful and good in space. He’s solid with his commitment to North Carolina and likes its history of tight end usage.

Other schools are still contacting him including Vanderbilt, so North Carolina will need to fight to keep him.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

Gumino was one of the more consistent passers at the event over the weekend. He showed the quick release and accuracy that produced 2,488 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions as a junior.

Ball State is pushing hard for him right now. However, Auburn, Michigan State and others want to see him throw in person this spring/summer. Gumino could see his recruitment take off as the QB boards shuffle around the country.

*****

There are plenty of schools involved in WIlliams’ recruitment early, as Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State and others have offered the 2026 dual-threat quarterback. There have been more offers coming in lately as he hits the 7-on-7 circuit.

Missouri, Louisville and Illinois are recruiting him the hardest, while.Ohio State is the offer that Williams covets. We’ll see if that happens but he has a lot of good opportunities on the table.

RELATED: New 2026 QB rankings

*****

Sutter has a lot of visits this spring that will help give him clarity in his recruiting process. Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, South Florida, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan State are all scheduled to get visits. Ole Miss is intriguing in this race but it really feels like Sutter will land in the Big Ten.

His preference for a big-time game day atmosphere puts Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin ahead of the pack in my mind.