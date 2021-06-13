Recruiting Rankings: Where is MSU after latest commit from 3-star LB/S Quavian Carter

Michigan State added to their 2022 class on Saturday when 3-star linebacker/safety prospect Quavian Carter announced his commitment to the Spartans. Carter is ranked as the No. 644 overall recruit by 247Sports, and holds offers from numerous big-time programs, including Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State and Florida State.

With the addition of Carter, Michigan State experienced a slight bump up the team ranking boards from the major recruiting services. Here is a breakdown of where 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals has Michigan State’s 2022 class currently ranked:

247Sports

National Ranking: No. 32 Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 Click here to see complete rankings

ESPN

National Ranking: No. 61 Big Ten Ranking: No. 13 Click here to see complete rankings *NOTE: Rankings weren't updated with the latest commit as of the morning of June 13, 2021*

Rivals

National Ranking: No. 30 Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 Click here to see complete rankings

