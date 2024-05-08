Recruiting: 5 questions with Miami Palmetto defensive lineman Davion Dixon

MIAMI — In an era where a lot of recruits are quick to make a decision only to change their mind — multiple times in some cases —Davion Dixon stands out.

The Miami Palmetto rising senior defensive lineman has been committed to Notre Dame for more than a calendar year and says he has no real interest entertaining interest from other programs.

Dixon had 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and five passes broken up in 2023. Already a four-year varsity player (he played as an eighth grader at Palmer Trinity), he has 74.5 career tackles for loss and 23 career sacks.

Miami Palmetto rising senior defensive lineman Davion Dixon in practice Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Dixon answered five questions for the USA Today Florida Network before Tuesday's practice.

Recruiting: 5 questions with Vero Beach standout linebacker TJ Alford

Florida high school football recruiting: 5 questions with Eau Gallie star DL Brandon Brown

Recruiting: 5 questions with Cocoa star edge rusher Javion Hilson

Q. You've been committed to Notre Dame for more than a year. Why Notre Dame?

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches in the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A. I just think South Bend is a special place to be. Outside of football, four for 40. It can set you up for life. Whatever you want to do, you can reach it South Bend. Notre Dame gets you the best diploma of any school. I just felt like it was a great place to be there and stay there.

Q. Since you committed, two more Florida defenders — West Orange safety Ivan Taylor and Berkeley Prep defensive back Dallas Golden — also have committed to Notre Dame. What it's like to have other guys from the state going to Notre Dame with you?

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

A. It's amazing. Florida boys going up to Indiana. Bringing the talent from down south, from Florida, to up north is very special It's special to be part of this great class we're building.

Q. What schools are trying to get you to flip?

A. Auburn, USC, Ohio State and UM the most. I told (Notre Dame) I was locked in 110 percent. There's nowhere else I would rather be than South Bend.

Q. You've taken a bunch of unofficial visits to Notre Dame. Where's your favorite place to eat up there?

Usher is the newest big-name performer to invest in Dave's Hot Chicken. He joins Drake, Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Strahan as investors in the fast-food chain.

A. Dave's Hot Chicken. I get two spicy chicken tender burgers. So good. I went up there a couple weeks ago; I took a nap right after. It's so good. I'm telling you.

Q. Who's the Miami Palmetto player not enough people are talking about?

A. There's a lot of them. I would say No. 1 (Marquis Robinson). He's an underrated wide receiver. I think he's one of the best down south. He has speed, he's aware of the ball, he's a dog. He likes to fight when we're down. That's what I like about him.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: 5 questions with Miami Palmetto 2025 DL Davion Dixon